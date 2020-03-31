AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Crisis: SpiceJet to Cut Upto 30 Percent Salary of All Employees in March

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Spicejet's chairman Ajay Singh, has opted for the highest cut of 30 per cent in compensation, the airline said in an e-mail communication to its staff.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Share this:

Budget carrier SpiceJet has decided to cut 10-30 per cent salary of all its employees in March, with Chairman Ajay Singh opting for highest 30 per cent trimming in compensation, the airline said in an e-mail communication to the staff on Tuesday.

"SpiceJet management has decided to implement a pay cut between 10-30 per cent in March across our employee base. Our Chairman and Managing Director (Ajay Singh), in fact, has opted for the highest cut of 30 per cent in compensation," the airline said in the communication.

Other budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir have already announced a similar move earlier.

"These are extremely tough time and call for appropriate and exceptional measures to sale through the exceptional challenge," it said.


As tough as it seems, most Indian carriers have already announced a pay cut for their employees, SpiceJet said.


"Unfortunately SpiceJet is not too immune to the situation which has unquestionably affected the airlines in the most severe form across the globe. Therefore in our bid to stay lean, and under absolutely unavoidable circumstances, we have been forced to take certain bold decisions, which will help the SpiceJet family surmount these difficult times," the letter said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story