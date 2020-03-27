AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Effect: DGCA Extends Pilots Licence Validity Nearing Expiry by 90 Days

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo/Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo/Reuters)

DGCA has also extended the validity of medical assessment certificates, aircraft rating certificates, skill test certificates, and the likes for a period of 90 days.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
Share this:

India's aviation regulator DGCA on Friday extended the validity of pilots' licences that were nearing expiry by 90 days, noting that they were facing issues in completing various requirements due to the restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. Similarly, the regulator has also extended the validity of medical assessment certificates, aircraft rating certificates, skill test certificates, etc, for a period of 90 days.

"DGCA is aware that operators and individual license holders are facing issues in completing their requirements towards renewal, issuance of various pilot licenses and ratings and to exercise the privileges of their respective licenses and ratings including temporary authorizations (FATA)," the regulator stated in a public notice on Friday.

FATA stands for Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorization, which is issued to foreign pilots that are working for Indian airlines.

"Due to the impact of COVID-19, restrictions have been imposed by the government. Owing to this, several training organisations utilised for the training of flight crew, conduct of checks have been affected and shut down in many places," the public notice said.

"Training organisations have also been shut down in many other ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) contracting states," the notice added.

While more than 700 persons have been infected by the virus in India, 17 people have died due to it, according to the Union health ministry.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story