AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Fears: Tesla Reduces Staff at Nevada Gigafactory by 75 Per Cent Amidst COVID-19 Scare

Image for Representation (Reuters)

Image for Representation (Reuters)

It's not clear how long Tesla's staff reduction will last, how many employees it affects or whether they will be paid during their time off.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 9:58 AM IST
Share this:

Tesla has announced that it is reducing the number of on-site workers at its Nevada Gigafactory by 75 per cent in response to the growing spread of coronavirus. It's not clear how long Tesla's staff reduction will last, how many employees it affects or whether they will be paid during their time off, reports New York Post.

The plant produces battery packs and electric motors for the Model 3 sedan, Tesla's most popular car.

Additionally, Panasonic, which helps make Tesla's batteries in a section of the Gigafactory, suspended its operations last week. Panasonic said it would ramp down operations and then close for 14 days.

Recently, Tesla confirmed two office employees had tested positive for COVID-19 but did not specify where those workers were located. Tesla told employees in an internal memo that two office staffers have been tested positive for COVID-19 who are now working from home. The automaker suspended production last week at its car factory in the San Francisco Bay Area after a dispute with local officials.

Musk, however, said that his Gigafactory facility in New York will reopen to begin producing ventilators that are in short supply in the US.

Musk has also donated 50,000 N95 surgical masks and various protective items to a hospital in the US.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story