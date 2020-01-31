Coronavirus: Great Wall Motors' Chinese Delegation Cancels Trip to India for 2020 Auto Expo

In light of a global health emergency declared due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, Great Wall Motors' delegation has refrained from coming to India for the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. An official statement issued by the company stated that none of the Chinese team members will be travelling to India as a precautionary measure for the outbreak. A few members of the management team who have already been in India for a while have not gone back to China either.

At the upcoming Auto Expo in February, the China-based company is all set to unveil three of Haval’s SUV. In addition to the H4, H6 and the H9, the company will also exhibit a couple of electric cars from its sister brand WEY. Great Wall Motors sold 115,162 units in November 2019, with H6 accounting for 41,676 units or 50 per cent. Of the total number of units sold, the sale of Haval’s SUV was pegged at 83,378 units or an overwhelming 72 per cent.

Named after the Great Wall of China, the company came into being in 1984. Great Wall Motors hit the headlines in 2016 when it set the record of selling 1,074,471 cars worldwide, registering an increase of 26 per cent compared to 2015. It was China’s first private auto manufacturer to become a public company in December 2003 when it made an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Apart from China, the company has an overseas production facility in Ecuador, Bulgaria, Egypt, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Iran, Nigeria, Ukraine, Senegal, Russia, and Vietnam.

