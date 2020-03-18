Coronavirus Helps Air Tahiti Nui Set New Record for World's Longest Flight

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare is growing more exponentially than expected, the nations are taking every possible measure to curb the spread. In such a crisis time, French airline Air Tahiti Nui has set the record of flying the world’s largest flight, straight for 16 hours. The French airline is running operations from



French Polynesia to Paris CDG in a now-non-stop route.







Because of COVID-19 flight restrictions, Air Tahiti Nui is operating its service to Paris non-stop from Papeete—without its normal stop at LAX.



The flight is longer than SIN-EWR and at 15,715 km it is also the longest domestic flight in the world. https://t.co/n0WdZr37iM pic.twitter.com/SyCPPY2jc1 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 15, 2020





The flight earlier operated from Paris to Papeete, with a stopover at Los Angeles, which has now been stopped after the USA posed restrictions over European flights. The Boeing 787-9 of the Air Tahiti Nui is flying with a smaller payload so as to perform the flight non-stop. It will take 16 hours and 30 minutes for the 15,715km trip, which is basically a domestic flight.







The flight TN64 started its journey from Tahiti International Airport on Sunday, March 14, and flew non-stop to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport. On its website, the airline specified, “this flight will exceptionally be operated non-stop to Paris-CDG”.







Meanwhile, the French airline operators are looking for other routes to cover the distance between Paris to Papeete, including the stopover at Vancouver or Pointe-a-Pitre, a small island in Guadeloupe. Before the record, Singapore Airlines’ Singapore to Newark service held the record for the longest flight, covering 15,343 km.







