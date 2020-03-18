English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Helps Air Tahiti Nui Set New Record for World's Longest Flight

Image for Representation (Source: Air Tahiti Nui/ Twitter)

Air Tahiti Nui is now running a 16-hour direct flight between French Polynesia to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport.

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare is growing more exponentially than expected, the nations are taking every possible measure to curb the spread. In such a crisis time, French airline Air Tahiti Nui has set the record of flying the world’s largest flight, straight for 16 hours. The French airline is running operations from

French Polynesia to Paris CDG in a now-non-stop route.




The flight earlier operated from Paris to Papeete, with a stopover at Los Angeles, which has now been stopped after the USA posed restrictions over European flights. The Boeing 787-9 of the Air Tahiti Nui is flying with a smaller payload so as to perform the flight non-stop. It will take 16 hours and 30 minutes for the 15,715km trip, which is basically a domestic flight.


The flight TN64 started its journey from Tahiti International Airport on Sunday, March 14, and flew non-stop to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport. On its website, the airline specified, “this flight will exceptionally be operated non-stop to Paris-CDG”.


Meanwhile, the French airline operators are looking for other routes to cover the distance between Paris to Papeete, including the stopover at Vancouver or Pointe-a-Pitre, a small island in Guadeloupe. Before the record, Singapore Airlines’ Singapore to Newark service held the record for the longest flight, covering 15,343 km.


