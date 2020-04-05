AUTO

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Impact: Bajaj Auto Sales Drop 38 Percent in March

File photo of a Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

File photo of a Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Total domestic sales fell 55 per cent to 1,16,541 units last month as compared to 2,59,185 units in March 2019, the company said in a statement.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 38 per cent decline in total sales to 2,42,57 units in March as against 3,93,351 in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales fell 55 per cent to 1,16,541 units last month as compared to 2,59,185 units in March 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The company further said its total two-wheeler sales were down 35 per cent at 2,10,976 units as compared to 3,23,538 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 98,412 units last month as against 2,20,213 units in March 2019, a decline of 55 per cent, it added.

For 2019-20, the two-wheeler maker reported 8 per cent dip in sales at 46,15,212 units as compared to 50,19,503 units in 2018-19.

