Coronavirus Impact: Beijing Auto Show Postponed; Event to be Held Later This Year

Organisers of the Beijing Auto Show, which was scheduled to be held in late-April, said on Friday the event would be held between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several other auto shows globally have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak, including those in New York, Geneva and Sao Paulo.

Not just in Beijing, but in the United States too, the North American International Auto Show aka the Detroit Auto Show had a similar fate as organisers called-off this year's events in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands so far. Moreover, the venue of the Detroit Auto Show has also been converted into a temporary care centre to treat the overwhelming abundance of people who are suffering from the deadly respiratory infection.

In the last few weeks, some of the major auto shows like the Geneva Auto Show, New York Auto Show, and even the Paris Auto Show were cancelled because of the same reason.

With Agency Inputs