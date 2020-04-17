AUTO

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Impact: BMW Group India Sales Decline 12 Per Cent in Q1 2020

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

The automaker has delivered 2,482 units of BMW and MINI cars in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Luxury automobile manufacturer BMW Group India on Thursday reported an automobile sales degrowth of 12.04 per cent during the first quarter of the calendar year 2020.

"BMW Group India has delivered 2,482 units of BMW and MINI cars in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020 (January-March)," the group said in a statement.

"BMW India registered sales of 2,365 units and MINI India of 117 units. BMW Motorrad has continued its unabated growth in the premium motorcycle segment with 1,024 motorcycles delivered to customers."

According to the Group, BMW India had delivered 2,822 cars in the corresponding period of 2019.

"The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and our business. With the strength of its admired brands and superior products, BMW Group India will remain resilient and responsive in every way," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.

"The current situation has brought many operational difficulties and eliminated valuable physical interactions with customers at dealerships... Until normalcy returns, our focus will be on consistent digital interaction with our customers and maintaining the performance."

