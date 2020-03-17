Coronavirus Impact: India Bans Incoming Flights from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia

In continuation of the travel advisory issued on 11th March 2020 and 16th March 2020, which had put a ban on flights from EU, UK, and Turkey, the Government of India has issued an additional travel advisory to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India has been prohibited with immediate effect. No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IS). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till 31st March 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently.

Earlier, India's biggest international flight carrier Air India decided to cancel all its flights to Kuwait till April 30 and curtail services to various other countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka. The move came a day after the national carrier announced a temporary suspension of its services to Rome, Milan and Seoul, amid the coronavirus pandemic which has triggered the imposition of travel restrictions by various countries across the globe. An airline official said all flights operating to and from Kuwait have been cancelled till April 30.

"The existing curtailment of services to Seoul (South Korea), Rome and Milan (Italy) too has been extended till April 30," he added. "In view of the prevailing fettle due to pandemic / COVID-19, the market planning has taken feedback from respective stations and based on their recommendations, some of the flights to various international destinations are being temporarily suspended while the frequency of other services are being reduced accordingly," the official said.

