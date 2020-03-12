Coronavirus Impact: IndiGo Reports 20 Per Cent Decline in Daily Bookings

IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday said its quarterly earnings are expected to be hit due to decline in daily bookings, amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Over the past few days, however, week-on-week, we have seen a 15-20 per cent decline in our daily bookings," it said in a release. According to the release, the numbers could change from here based on how the situation evolves.

"We expect our quarterly earnings to be materially impacted because of the above. "In addition, the rupee has also depreciated sharply which will have an adverse impact on our dollar-denominated liabilities primarily on account of capitalised operating leases," it said. IndiGo is the country's largest airline.

Earlier, budget carrier IndiGo said it is cancelling flights to Doha till March 17, following travel ban imposed by Qatar on Indian nationals due to coronavirus scare.

Qatar has temporarily banned entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has infected thousands of people.

In a statement, the airline said it would be cancelling flights to Doha till March 17. "We will be monitoring the situation closely and will share further updates once the ban is lifted," it said.

Apart from India, the temporary ban by Qatar will also be applicable on people coming from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

"Owing to the travel ban for people of multiple nationalities, including Indian nationals, IndiGo will be cancelling its flights to Doha till March 17, 2020," the Gurugram-based airline said in the statement.