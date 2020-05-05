MG Motor Announces Free Car Sanitisation Service for 4,000 Police Vehicles Across India

MG Motor India has announced free fumigation, disinfection, interior and exterior sanitisation of police vehicles who are at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, across the country. Under the initiative, the carmaker is aiming to sanitise up to 4,000 police vehicles at its services stations.

The technique involves the application of vapours which helps in sanitising a vehicle's complete interior surfaces including corners, therefore, getting rid of microorganism and other harmful particles.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We understand the risks undertaken by the police department especially in these tough times. In our endeavour to support them, we are going the extra mile with fumigation of police cars, which ensures complete disinfection of the vehicle’s cabin."

"We are thankful to our dealers who have stepped forward to support MG Motor India in this initiative. They will work with the local police authorities under advanced safety protocols to carry out the complete sanitisation of police cars irrespective of the brand, at their service stations till the end of May 2020," he added.

The company has also partnered with top car-detailing agencies (3M & Wuerth) to support complete car sanitisation including exteriors and interiors. These initiatives ensure a completely safe and protected experience for the occupants. Under the "Disinfect and Deliver" initiative, MG Motor India has recently tied up with Singapore-based Medklinn to explore nature sterilisation of cabin air and surfaces in its cars. According to the company, it is also strongly focusing on sanitised car deliveries, as online sales will be a new normal post the coronavirus lockdown in India.