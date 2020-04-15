AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Impact: Renault Pulls Out of China, Sells JV Stake to Dongfeng

Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)

Renault has been one of many leading global automotive companies that has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus, which has led to factory closures and a slump in demand.

  • Reuters Paris
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
Share this:

French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday it was selling out of its stake in a Chinese joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Corporation to Dongfeng, which Renault said would help it maximise synergies with Japanese partner Nissan.

Renault has been one of many leading global automotive companies that has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus, which has led to factory closures and a slump in demand.

Renault and Dongfeng said they would continue to cooperate with Nissan on new-generation engines such as the supply of components to Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company (DRAC) and diesel licences to Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd.

Renault and Dongfeng will also co-operate in the field of hi-tech ‘intelligent connected’ vehicles, while Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company (DRAC) will stop its Renault-branded activities.

“We are opening a new chapter in China. We will concentrate on electric vehicles and light commercial vehicles, the two main drivers for future clean mobility and more efficiently leverage our relationship with Nissan,” said Francois Provost, chairman of the China region for Renault.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,388,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,000,065

    +2,205

  • Cured/Discharged

    484,253

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,754

    +155
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres