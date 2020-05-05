AUTO

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Impact: UK Car Sales in April Plunge to Lowest Level Since World War II

A lorry with car carrier trailer leaves the Honda car plant in Swindon, Britain. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lockdown measures have been in place across Europe since mid-March to contain the pandemic, leading to the closure of many businesses and limiting people’s movements.

  Reuters London
  May 5, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
British new car sales slumped by around 97% in April to the lowest level of any month since February 1946 with factories and dealerships shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to preliminary data from an industry body.

In February 1946, just a few months after the end of World War Two, just 4,044 new cars were sold in Britain, which was still undergoing rationing and trying to rebuild after wartime destruction, under its first majority Labour government.

Last month, around 4,000 cars were registered with most of the sales being fleet purchases, according to preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). It further downgraded its full-year forecast to 1.68 million registrations compared with last year’s total of 2.31 million cars.

