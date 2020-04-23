AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Lockdown: BharatBenz Extends Warranty and Scheduled Service Period by Two Months

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: BharatBenz)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: BharatBenz)

BharatBenz vehicles with warranty/extended warranty contracts ending between 15th March 2020 and 15th May 2020 now have an extra two months leeway.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
Share this:

In light of the nationwide lockdown, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced a two-month extension for warranties and extended warranty repairs. BharatBenz vehicles with warranty/extended warranty contracts ending between 15th March 2020 and 15th May 2020, or having their next service schedule during this period, now have an extra two months leeway. This will also be of great benefit to customers with vehicles lying idle during the lockdown.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “Even during the lockdown, some of our BharatBenz customers are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. To support them in turn, we decided to extend both service and warranty repairs by two months.”


In an additional move to support BharatBenz customers, DICV tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to support stranded drivers who can dial the always-active, toll-free number (1800-120-380380) and request basic support. BharatBenz collects information on the driver’s requirements, which include secured parking, water, fuel, bathing and shelter. This information is then passed on to the nearest HPCL team, who contacts the driver and offers the required support.

“BharatBenz has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting customers, especially in times when they require it the most. We were one of the first to extend the service and warranty repairs period to answer customer needs during this crisis. We are proud to tie up with HPCL to support our truck driver fraternity who may be away from their home location by providing support for their immediate basic requirements,” says Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales, BharatBenz.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres