Coronavirus Lockdown: BharatBenz Extends Warranty and Scheduled Service Period by Two Months

In light of the nationwide lockdown, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced a two-month extension for warranties and extended warranty repairs. BharatBenz vehicles with warranty/extended warranty contracts ending between 15th March 2020 and 15th May 2020, or having their next service schedule during this period, now have an extra two months leeway. This will also be of great benefit to customers with vehicles lying idle during the lockdown.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “Even during the lockdown, some of our BharatBenz customers are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. To support them in turn, we decided to extend both service and warranty repairs by two months.”







In an additional move to support BharatBenz customers, DICV tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to support stranded drivers who can dial the always-active, toll-free number (1800-120-380380) and request basic support. BharatBenz collects information on the driver’s requirements, which include secured parking, water, fuel, bathing and shelter. This information is then passed on to the nearest HPCL team, who contacts the driver and offers the required support.

“BharatBenz has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting customers, especially in times when they require it the most. We were one of the first to extend the service and warranty repairs period to answer customer needs during this crisis. We are proud to tie up with HPCL to support our truck driver fraternity who may be away from their home location by providing support for their immediate basic requirements,” says Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales, BharatBenz.

Also Watch:

