Coronavirus Lockdown: British Airways Flight Evacuates 160 from Kolkata to UK

As all flights remain shut due to the Coronavirus pandemic across the world, there have been evacuation flights being conducted by different countries to bring their citizens back home. One such flight arrived at Kolkata on Sunday to evacuate 160 British nationals, including three infants, back to the UK. This was a part of a massive 12-flight operation that has been undertaken by the British High Commission in India to evacuate its citizens from different parts of the country.

Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, said, “I am delighted that we have helped repatriate stranded British nationals from the East and Northeast India in a charter flight organised by the UK government. Today we have helped send back 160 British nationals in this charter flight from Kolkata to London via Delhi. I am grateful to the Government of India, state governments and local authorities, Kolkata Airport Authority and Hotel Holiday Inn for assisting the safe passage of our British nationals back to the UK. The UK and India are a force for good in tackling Covid19 together.”

The British Airways flight was a Boeing B777-200 aircraft with 336 seats and flew from Kolkata to Delhi for a technical stop and then went on its way to the UK via Bahrain. This event also marked the first time a direct flight from Europe has landed in Kolkata since 2009.

