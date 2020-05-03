Coronavirus Lockdown: “Bullet Flute” Music Made with Royal Enfield Exhaust Sound is What You Need

The Coronavirus lockdown has been extended yet again and rightly so, as we got to be safe in the face of a global pandemic as much as we can even if it means socially distancing ourselves for some more days. However, if that news has been giving you the blues then a video posted by Instagram user lakhinandan_lahon might be the perfect remedy. This post was also shared by Royal Enfield’s official Instagram handle and has been gathering all sorts of praise ever since.

As can be seen in the video, the artist is seen creating music using the sound of a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and has a rather catchy tune to it.

The motorcycle being used is a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X which is given away by the white colour, which was offered only in the 350X variant. Having said that, all Royal Enfield motorcycles have a “thump” in their exhaust sounds which has been having its own dedicated following for years now and seeing it being used in such a creative is definitely refreshing.

As for the Thunderbird 350X, it has been discontinued and will soon be replaced with the Meteor 350 which is an all-new mode. You can read more about it here.

