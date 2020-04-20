Coronavirus Lockdown: Indian Roads Flood With Traffic as Relaxation Rules Take Effect, Twitter Responds

India has crossed 17,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and in order to curb the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent address, announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3 with a few relaxation measures from April 20.

However, in light of the rapid spread of the disease in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will not relax the Delhi lockdown for at least a week. The state accounts for 2 per cent of India’s population but accounts for 12 per cent of the overall reported cases in the country.

The Delhi health department has confirmed that 110 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the count in the national capital to 2,003. With two deaths, the fatalities jumped to 45.

However, in spite of the high risk in several cities across the country, streets have already started flooding with traffic. Citizens took to Twitter highlighting the issue, giving us a glimpse of the situation on ground.





Morning traffic at Dhaula Kuan. All car checking delhi police 👮‍♀️ good job 👍 pic.twitter.com/yj2rWOlsRl

— Aanav singh (@singh_aanav) April 20, 2020







While we guys walk down the street once in 3 days for milk, some small stuff and then lock ourselves down, there is a proper functioning traffic signal in Delhi? https://t.co/bKzCKilkKg

— Harish Rao (@simpleharish) April 20, 2020

After looking at this traffic movement I have asked a simple question to myself as to what does containment zone really means ? There is usual traffic everywhere in most of the places. I saw traffic jam today in Gangadham Chowk and now this at Kondhwa. @PuneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/wXKFWC4LDI — Ali shaikh (@alishaikh3310) April 20, 2020







Relaxation given? Traffic jam @beminabyepass @hydepora @sanatnagar(DO rangreth wakeel sahab is working with team in sanathnagar) what about rest places @listenshahid @diprjk pic.twitter.com/pbCeydfmkY

— Peerzada Aaqib (@pzaaqib) April 20, 2020

Where is Lockdown? This is GS Road in the capital city of Assam. Before publishing govt guidelines of relaxation now traffic jam starts in Guwahati. @sarbanandsonwal @himantabiswa @assampolice #FightAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/DkVl4xktUW — Pranjit Saikia (@SaikiaPranjit) April 20, 2020





