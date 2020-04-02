AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi Police Launches 40 'COVID Patrol' Motorcycles to Spread Awareness

Delhi police has launched 40 'COVID Patrol' motorcycles. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ANI)

Delhi police has launched 40 'COVID Patrol' motorcycles. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ANI)

These bikes will be used to conduct regular mobile patrolling in the area and for announcements to advise and warn people to strictly follow the lockdown and remain at home.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
Share this:

The Delhi Police has flagged off 40 motorcycles which would be used for patrolling in south Delhi to ensure proper implementation of the lockdown as well as spread awareness about coronavirus through announcements. These bikes will be used to conduct regular mobile patrolling in the area and for announcements to advise and warn people to strictly follow the lockdown and remain at home, officials said.

"Strict checking will be done by these bikes at the border pickets, roads and inside the streets within the city in every police station area to ensure that no gathering or movement takes place in contravention of the prohibitory order," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The patrolling motorcycles will check the unnecessary movement of people, who, if found on the road will be sent to nearby shelter homes, he said. The suspicious vehicles including trucks, tempos and tankers will be checked properly by these motorcycles to ensure that the vehicles are not violating any rules, he added.

Permanent markings will be ensured near grocery shops, vegetable shops, milk kiosks, ATMs and banks where citizens may be present to ensure social distancing, the DCP said. These motorcycles staff will also gather intelligence and keep a regular check on the movement of violators and criminals, he said.

(Image Source: Twitter/ANI)

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    738,190

     

  • Total Confirmed

    999,695

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    210,191

     

  • Total DEATHS

    51,314

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres