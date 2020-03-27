AUTO

Coronavirus Lockdown: Govt Extends Ban on Domestic Flights Till April 14

Flight passengers wait for transport vehicles outside the NSCBI Airport as taxies were off the roads due to the nationwide strike called by trade unions, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown till April 14 that will be observed throughout the country.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that the ban on passenger commercial flights will be extended till April 14 as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in India. In his recent address on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown that will be observed throughout the country.

Earlier, the government announced a ban on domestic and international flights till 31st March. However, the government later extended the ban on international flights till the period of lockdown i.e. April 14 midnight.

India’s decision to stop domestic and international flights and isolate itself followed similar decisions taken by governments in Australia and New Zealand to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Covid-19, which has infected over 2 lakh people across the globe and led to the deaths of over 9,000, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government has also asked the railways and the civil aviation ministries to suspend all concessional travel, except for students, patients and for persons belonging to the Divyang category, to dissuade travel and encourage social distancing.

States have also been told to advise private companies to enforce work-from-home policies for employees to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus. Several states have already introduced strict containment measures, including suspending exams, shutting down schools, colleges, malls, movie theatres, gyms, spas and restaurants.

