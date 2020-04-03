Coronavirus Lockdown: Here’s How to Maintain Your Two-Wheeler and Keep it Ready-to-Go

While India goes through an entire lockdown due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, two-wheelers are being left waiting to be ridden again. So while we practice social distancing and stay away from people and places that have a lot of people visiting, the lockdown could affect your two-wheeler over its course.

However, there are a few things that you can do to make sure that while your two-wheeler is parked for so many days in a row, it is ready to go once the need arises.

- Tyre Pressure, Not Tyres

The lockdown period currently is of 21 days and even if you were working from home a few days prior to the lockdown, you really shouldn’t be worried about your tyre pressure. While you may find several suggestions around tyre care during this while, keep in mind that they are usually meant for colder countries where the temperature drops to a level where the rubber gets brittle, and hence the suggestions. In India’s weather, you should be okay. Just make sure your tires have the OEM recommended air pressure and move your two-wheeler a little after a month so that it does not develop a flat spot in case it has been losing air pressure over time due to minute punctures or a leaky valve.

- Make it Stand Up

Put it on a double stand if your two-wheeler has it. Why? So it doesn’t fall over. Simple.

- Liquids are nice

It is best to have a full tank of fuel in your two-wheeler because you don’t really know when will you be able to visit the fuel pump next or whether it will be open at the time of need and whether the prices would soar. Also, the air above the fuel in your tank could condensate which is something you don’t want. Along with the fuel, make sure you also take a look at chain, springs and cables are lubricated.







- Cover Your Ride

Your two-wheeler will be gathering dust, bird droppings, leaves, flowers and bearing direct sunlight which might damage the paint and chrome parts for days at an end. Best to clean it once and put a cover on it.

- Keep it Safe

Once all of it is done, you want to keep your two-wheeler safe and not worry about it every moment during the duration of the lockdown. Most modern two-wheelers come with disc brakes so we recommend using disc locks. If it has it both front and back then you can put it on both sides in such a way that the two-wheeler doesn’t even move (put them right next to the calliper). If your vehicle does not have a disc brake then you would want to go old school and get yourself a big chunky chain and tie it up nice and safe. You can do this on top of the disc locks too if you feel like it.

At the end of the day, remember, social distancing is very important right now so we would not recommend leaving your house only for your vehicle. And even if something goes wrong, it is just a machine and can be fixed later once the lockdown lifts. But you have to be as safe as possible.

Also Watch:

