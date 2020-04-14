Coronavirus Lockdown: Hero MotoCorp Donates 60 First-Responder Mobile Ambulances

As part of its ongoing initiatives towards the COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp, world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has announced that it will be donating 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to authorities. These mobile ambulances will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals.

These mobile ambulances have been custom-built as an accessory to be fitted on Hero MotoCorp motorcycles, with an engine capacity of 150cc and above. The ambulance accessories include a sleeping arrangement with essential medical equipment such as a first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and a siren. These will be handed over to authorities in multiple regions across India.

#IndiaFightsCOVID19 | @HeroMotoCorp to donate 60 first-responder mobile ambulances. Customc-built as an accessory to be fitted on motorcycles with engine capacity of 150cc. Includes sleeping arrangement with equipment like first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher & siren pic.twitter.com/fFRizTFKP9 — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) April 14, 2020





As can be seen from the pictures, a Hero Xtreme 200R has been modified into a mobile ambulance. It also comes with things like reading lights and gets a suspension fitted both for the carriage as well as the entire fitment that goes on to the motorcycle which means, it will be comfortable to ride for those using it.

The Hero Group has committed a corpus of Rs 100 Crore as an aid for the ongoing COVID-19 relief-efforts in India. Half of this sum – Rs 50 Crore – is being contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the remaining Rs 50 crore is being spent in other relief efforts.

The BML Munjal University - run by the Hero Group at Dharuhera in the state of Haryana in India – has offered its 2000-bed hostel for use as isolation and treatment ward by the local health department.

Hero MotoCorp is also distributing more than 15,000 meals to daily wage-workers, stranded labourers and homeless families in several areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat every day.

