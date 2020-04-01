Coronavirus Lockdown: Hyundai to Import COVID-19 Testing Kits from South Korea

As part of its CSR, Hyundai Motor India has announced that the company will be placing an immediate order for COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea. The company stated that once the kits arrive in India, it will be distributed in consultation with the Central and State Governments to the hospitals in affected areas.

Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "Hyundai as a responsible and caring brand has always been at the forefront in community services. As part of our global direction - 'Progress for Humanity', Hyundai is committed to supporting the Government of India's spirited fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Our contribution towards supplies of Advanced Diagnostic testing kits will help over 25000 People." He further added, "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and support the Indian Government with multi-layered CSR initiatives to bring back normalcy at the earliest."

In order to cater to the affected people in these tough times, Hyundai is also offering round-the-clock roadside assistance in case any demanding situation arises. In addition to this, customers who were unable to avail vehicle’s Warranty, Extended Warranty or free services will be provided extended support for two months.