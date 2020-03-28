Coronavirus Lockdown: SpiceJet Operates Special Charter Flight From Delhi to Coimbatore

SpiceJet operated a special charter flight from Delhi to Coimbatore today on Government's request. This flight was operated at a short notice and carried a Hazmat suit. This is meant to help local authorities replicate and start local manufacturing.

SpiceJet has offered its aircraft and crew for any humanitarian mission that the government needs it to fly.

Recently, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet had said, “We are already flying food, medicines and medical equipment for the government every day. We would love to alleviate the suffering of these migrant workers especially those from Bihar by flying some flights between DELHI/Mumbai and Patna. We will do as much as we can to help our government and fellow citizens in the fight to defeat coronavirus. Corona warriors all over the country – be it our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, the police, volunteers – and our government is doing an excellent job. We at SpiceJet are proud and honoured to help our government and people in whatever small way we can.”

SpiceJet’s fleet of five dedicated freighters are also crisscrossing the country daily and flying to nearby countries including to those in the Middle-East, South-East Asia, among other places with fresh fruits and vegetables, cold chain medical supplies, medicines, medical devices for various state governments, medical and pharma companies, international retailers and farmer bodies in this joint war against COVID-19.

SpiceJet’s pilots, engineers, loaders, security personnel operating and assisting these cargo flight operations are working 24x7 in these unprecedented times.

SpiceXpress, SpiceJet’s dedicated cargo arm, has been doing doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment in Bengaluru, Patna, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, Kochi, Guwahati, Jammu, Lucknow among other cities.

Since early March, SpiceJet has been operating special cargo flights to ferry vital supplies in the fight against coronavirus. SpiceJet helped transport an emergency consignment of IR Thermometers, required to detect COVID-19, to Kolkata from Hong Kong and will be operating more flights this week. Special cargo flights have been operated to Gujarat and other States too.

SpiceJet has operated special cargo flights to Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and other countries taking fresh fruits and vegetables and helping Indian farmers maintain continuity of their supply chains.

SpiceJet is also operating dedicated freighter services from Chennai & Vishakhapatnam to Surat & Kolkata to help India’s Shrimp farmers. Till now, shrimp hatcheries used to face a lot of problems in transporting seeds in the absence of dedicated flights leading to a high mortality rate of shrimp seeds which in turn led to heavy losses.

SpiceXpress, launched in September 2018, operates on both domestic and international routes and is powered by SpiceJet’s fully integrated transportation network including air cargo, ground transportation and warehousing facilities across the country.

Also Watch:

