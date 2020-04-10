AUTO

Coronavirus Lockdown: Suzuki Motorcycle India Serves Food to Communities in Haryana

The initiative aims to help the contractual workers, labourers, locals and families of these villages during the coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
With an intention of lending a helping hand to the local communities and migrant workers during the current lockdown, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has started serving meals catering to three villages close to its manufacturing facility in Kherki Dhaula, Gurgaon, Haryana.


Presently, the company has started distributing more than 500 food packets which can go up to 1000 packets, cooked in hygienic conditions, to needy people of Hasanpur, Darbaripur and Kherki Dhaula villages in Gurugram district of Haryana. The initiative aims to help the contractual workers, labourers, locals and families of these villages during the coronavirus lockdown.

Suzuki Motorcycle India had suspended production at the manufacturing facility in line with the Government directives till further notice. Moreover, the two-wheeler manufacturer also rolled out ‘Work from Home’ policy for employees not involved in maintaining essential services as a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID-19.

Also Watch:

