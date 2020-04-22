Coronavirus Lockdown: Tata Motors Extends Expiring Warranties of Commercial Vehicles Globally

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Motors has announced that it will be extending the warranty for its commercial vehicle customers worldwide, the company said in a statement. As part of the service extensions for the commercial vehicle customers, Tata Motors has said that it is providing a two-month extension for free services previously scheduled during the lockdown period.

Moreover, the company has also extended 'Tata Suraksha' annual maintenance contract for all those with an expiry during the period of lockdown. It also said that a one-month extension for customers to avail the AMC service, previously scheduled during the lockdown is being provided.

Tata Motors had previously said in March that its board has approved to carve out its passenger vehicle business, including electric vehicle vertical, into a separate standalone entity. The company's board had in-principle approved to subsidiarise company's passenger vehicle (PV) business (including EV) by transferring relevant assets, IPs and employees directly relatable to the PV business for it to be fully functional on a standalone basis through a slump sale.

However, certain shared services and central functions will be retained at TML to deliver cost efficiencies for the entire group, it added. The proposed transfer shall be implemented through a scheme of arrangement which will be tabled for board approval over the next few weeks, the auto major had said.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

