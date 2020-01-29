Coronavirus Outbreak: IndiGo To Suspend Bengaluru-Hong Kong Flights from February 1
Indigo is offering change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/from China, effective 24th Jan to 24th Feb, 2020.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
IndiGo has announced to suspend Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights in the wake Coronavirus Outbreak effective February 1, 2020. Indigo is offering change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/from China, effective 24th Jan to 24th Feb, 2020.
#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to #CoronavirusOutbreak, we're offering change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/from #China, effective 24th Jan to 24th Feb, 2020, fare difference if any will be applicable. For assistance contact us on Twitter/Facebook. pic.twitter.com/29HZCpvvEm— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 24, 2020
The Ministry of External Affairs earlier made a formal request to China for facilitating evacuation of Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Civil Aviation Ministry will make necessary arrangements for evacuation after the approval of Chinese authorities is received, it said.
Air India has kept a 423-seater jumbo plane ready in Mumbai for evacuating Indian citizens from Wuhan city, an official source said Tuesday.
The Health Ministry is procuring more thermal scanners for faster screening of passengers for exposure to novel coronavirus.
Four more labs, besides NIV Pune, have been geared up for testing clinical samples, it said.
Till Monday, 155 flights were screened with a total of 33552 passengers. Samples of 20 passengers have so far been tested by NIV Pune and all were found negative, the statement said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Nexon EV is Now the Most-Affordable Electric SUV in India, Undercuts MG ZS by Rs 6.89 Lakh
- Australian Open 2020 Day 10, Nadal vs Thiem LIVE Score and Updates: Nadal, Thiem Face Off After Zverev and Halep Reach Semis
- Salman Khan 'Misbehaves' with Fan, National Students' Union of India Wants Him Banned from Goa
- Ekta Kapoor is Reminded of Salman Khan from Tere Naam Seeing Son Ravie's Pic
- Apple HomePod is Finally in India; Hey Siri, Say Hello to The Amazon Echo Studio