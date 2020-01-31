Coronavirus Outbreak: MG Motor Foresees Disruption in Production Next Month

In light of the global health emergency declared due to the Coronavirus in China, MG Motor believes that there could be a disruption in the supply of components from China that will affect the production next month.

At the moment, the Chinese-owned British company has pending orders for around 16,000 units of the Hector SUV and 2,409 units of the ZS electric SUV which was launched earlier this month. Aside from the components, the batteries of the ZS are also sourced from parent SAIC’s co-owned facility near Shanghai. In the first six months of the current fiscal, India has imported auto components worth $2 billion from China.

SAIC-owned MG Motor entered the Indian market last year with the Hector SUV. The car garnered massive positive response at the outset surpassing the sales of dominant players in its segments like the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass SUV. For its second act in India, the company decided to bet on the electric segment and launch the ZS EV.

In addition to the all the bells and whistles that made the Hector an attractive offering, the MG ZS carried the eco-friendly imagery with a 44.5kWh battery pack that supplies 143PS and 353Nm of torque to a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor at the front-wheel. MG claims a 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

When plugged into a 15-ampere wall socket, the ZS can be recharged fully in 16-18 hours. The company will also install a 7.4kW AC home charger for free of cost that will recharge the battery in 6-8 hours. In addition to this, MG will also install a 50kW DC fast charger at its flagship dealerships that can recharge up to 80 per cent of the battery in just 50 minutes.

Speaking of the electric SUV segment, the ZS EV will go up against the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV in the domestic market.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.