1-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: No Chinese Delegations, Visitors at Auto Expo 2020

China-based exhibitors have been directed by SIAM to deploy their Indian employees at their respective stalls at the 2020 Auto Expo.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
Coronavirus Outbreak: No Chinese Delegations, Visitors at Auto Expo 2020
Auto Expo 2020. (Image: Twitter. Auto Expo)

In light of a global health emergency declared due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, SIAM India, the governing body of Auto Expo has confirmed that there will be no stalls manned by delegations from China. All the Chinese exhibitors will have their Indian employees at the Expo.

The full statement reads:

"All Chinese companies participating at the Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020 have confirmed that their Exhibit Area would be manned by their Indian employees/representatives.

None of these Stalls would be manned by anybody who has come to India recently from China.

As all arrivals from China has now been stopped, there will be no visitors/delegations from China at the Motor Show 2020.

Despite no Coronavirus threat directly at Auto Expo, the Organizers are taking measures to make people aware of symptoms and the prevention actions. Arrangements are being made to make available Hand Sanitizers."

Recently, Great Wall Motors' delegation stated that they have refrained from coming to India for the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. An official statement issued by the company stated that none of the Chinese team members will be travelling to India as a precautionary measure for the outbreak. A few members of the management team who have already been in India for a while have not gone back to China either.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
