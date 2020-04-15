AUTO

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Pandemic: Air India Cargo Flight Transports Fruits, Vegetables to London

Representative image/Reuters

Representative image/Reuters

The flight was operated on April 13 to London and returned with 15.6 tonnes of general cargo material, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
National carrier Air India has operated a flight to ferry 28.95 tonnes of fruits and vegetables to London, and plans to operate dedicated scheduled cargo flights to other countries, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the flight was operated on April 13 to London and returned with 15.6 tonnes of general cargo material.

"Air India will operate dedicated scheduled cargo flights to other countries for transfer of critical medical supplies, as per the requirement," the Ministry said in the statement.

"Within South Asia, Air India transported around 9 tonnes of supplies on 7 April 2020 and 4 tonnes on 8 April 2020 to Colombo."

Currently, Air India has established an air-bridge between India and China with effect from April 4 for transportation of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and Covid-19 relief material.

