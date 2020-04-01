Coronavirus Pandemic: Detroit Auto Show Cancelled; Venue Turned Into Temporary Care Center

Just like the Geneva Auto Show, New York Auto Show and now even the Paris Motor Show, which wasn't scheduled to take place until October, the North American International Auto Show -- aka the Detroit Auto Show -- has also been cancelled in light of the global pandemic.

Instead of hosting a slew of new cars, concepts, and automotive technologies, the TCF Center has "been designated by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, State of Michigan and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a temporary alternate care facility in Detroit."

This is being done to aid local hospitals in treating the overwhelming abundance of people who have contracted COVID-19.

The convention center is expected to return to normal operations within the coming weeks -- or however long the outbreak requires for this interim medical facility to continue caring for and treating parents.

Instead of being postponed, the 2020 Detroit Motor Show has been cancelled completely, though the organizers of the event have already begun looking towards next year's edition in June of 2021.