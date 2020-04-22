Coronavirus Pandemic: Ducati India Defers Extended Warranty Price Hike to June

Luxury motorcycle brand, Ducati India has announced a respite in price hike of extended warranty on its motorcycles till 31st May 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the price hike on the extended warranty will now come into effect from 1st June 2020.

To make the service seamless and available for all, the offer will be extended for customers whose motorcycles will be out of warranty during the lockdown period of 24th March – 3rd May.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Due to the current lockdown, we understand that the entire country is going through a tough time, including Ducatisti. We at Ducati, are fully committed to providing the best services to our customers and will stand together with them during this global pandemic. With the relaxation in the extended warranty price hike, we hope to add support to our Ducati family.”

The extended warranty programme can be activated on the purchase of a new Ducati or during the standard warranty period, ensuring a hassle-free ownership experience for new as well as the existing Ducati owners in India. The offer is valid across Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Also Watch:

