1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Hands Over Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits to ICMR

Image for Representation. (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Image: Reuters)

The South Korean auto giant has said that it is also distributing masks and other safety kits to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has handed over COVID-19 advanced diagnostic testing kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The globally proven diagnostic kits worth Rs 4 crore have been imported from South Korea and offer high levels of accuracy, catering to the testing requirements of over 25, 000 individuals, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"These highly accurate diagnostic kits can help the government scale up testing efforts in affected regions and arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India," HMIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SS Kim said.

The South Korean automaker has already donated Rs 5 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

It has also augmented the supply of ventilators and other respiratory aids such as the in-house developed Ambu Bag Actuator.


Besides, the company said it is distributing masks and other safety kits to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.


HMIL has also announced various initiatives for customers including an extension of warranty, service timelines.

