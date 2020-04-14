AUTO

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra Rolls Out Emergency Cab Services in Chennai

Image for representation (File photo)

Image for representation (File photo)

Alyte would provide service to senior citizens, physically-challenged individuals, pregnant women who unable to transport for essential services.

  • PTI Chennai
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
Third-party logistics provider Mahindra Logistics Ltd on Monday launched Alyte that would provide emergency cab services to those affected by the coronavirus in Chennai making it the fourth city to have such a service.


Alyte would provide service to senior citizens, physically-challenged individuals, pregnant women who unable to transport for essential services.


The company has unveiled the service in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata.


Alyte would operate 24*7 in association with Greater Chennai Corporation within the Chennai city limits.


"These are difficult and unprecedented times for our society. It requires a combined effort from all stake holders to combat the crisis...we will continue to support these efforts in all possible manner," companyManaging Director and CEO, Rampraveen Swaminathan said.


"This service will help provide a solution with cars which meet all standards of hygiene, sanitization and safety...," he added.

