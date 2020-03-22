English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Halts Vehicle Production at Manesar, Gurugram Plants

A man walks outside the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. manufacturing plant in Manesar in Haryana, India. (Image: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

Maruti Suzuki said that they been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has announced to shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana with immediate effect till further notice. The R&D Centre at Rohtak will also remain closed. The decision by India's largest car manufacturer has come after a government policy now requires closure of production facilities across India.

Maruti Suzuki also said that they been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19, which includes sanitization and hygiene, temperature checks, maximizing video-conferencing and minimizing contact, closing employee travel, health and distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject.

The duration of this shutdown will depend upon Government policy. Earlier today, Hero Motocorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer has also announced to shut its facilities globally including in India, Colombia and Bangladesh - and the Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, 2020.

