Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Emergency Expands to Mumbai, Now Providing Service in 15 Cities

Ride-hailing firm Ola has rolled out ‘Ola Emergency’ in Mumbai, marking the service availability across 15 major Indian cities. Enabling citizens across the country to access essential medical care with minimum delay, the service is now available in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Vizag, Nashik, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

Through ‘Ola Emergency’, Ola aims to provide convenient, reliable and safe transport services for all non-COVID medical trips such as scheduled check-ups, dialysis, and chemotherapy for immediate medical needs such as injuries, amongst others. Ola is bringing this service in partnership with various state governments ensuring all norms of social distancing and safety measures.

Citizens across these cities can book a cab by selecting the ‘Ola Emergency’ category and entering the drop location from the list of available hospitals in the city. The platform allows trips to be booked only from homes to hospitals and vice versa.

In Mumbai, Ola has mapped over 200 hospitals in its app across the city. The company is ensuring that all earmarked cabs are equipped with essential protective equipment like masks and sanitizers and are operated by specially trained driver-partners following proper sanitary measures as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. Customers will be charged a nominal fare to compensate driver-partners for their services.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson, Ola said, “The response to Ola Emergency since its launch less than two weeks ago has been very encouraging. Thousands of citizens in these cities have availed the service and we continue to receive requests from across the country to enable this service. The quality of care, safety measures, and timeliness of the service have been welcomed by citizens and the authorities alike, further motivating us to double down on expanding the service to more cities amidst the extended lockdown. The service will also help provide an economic lifeline to many driver-partners whose incomes have taken a hit in the past few weeks.”

Earlier this week, Ola also opened up its technology platform to Governments to fight COVID-19 through ‘Ola CONNECTS’, which is meant to stand for Comprehensive Navigation, Networking, Control and Tracking Solution. This platform can be deployed to assist governments and its various agencies in managing Real-Time War Rooms for various operations at scale, amidst the ongoing COVID crisis with data privacy and security. Ola is offering the CONNECTS platform and required development solutions free of cost to the government and its various agencies.

