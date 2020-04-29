Coronavirus Pandemic: SpiceJet Operates Maiden Cargo Flight to Malaysia to Deliver Medical Goods

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, SpiceJet said on Wednesday that it operated its maiden freighter flight to Kuala Lumpur carrying around eight tonnes of critical medical supplies. The flight departed from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia at 11 pm on Tuesday, the budget carrier stated in a press release.







Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "With the addition of Kuala Lumpur to our international cargo network, SpiceJet is now operating regularly to over fifteen international destinations carrying essential and medical supplies."







India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.







SpiceJet has till date transported over 4,650 tons of cargo on more than 635 flights since the nation-wide lockdown began. Of the 635 flights operated, 228 were international cargo flights.



