1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Relief: GARUD Portal Launched for Fast Track Exemptions of Drone Operations

Those seeking for exemptions for RPAS operations now have a portal to fast track their requests.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched the GARUD portal to help those using drones for COVID-19 relief services.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
To help during the Coronavirus pandemic, the government of India has come up with a portal service to allow a conditional exemption to those using drones for relief services. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have launched a portal which is called as GARUD which stands for Government Authorisation for Relief Using Drones. This portal is meant to fast track the exemption requests that were coming from government entities for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS, also known as ‘Drones’) operations.

The announcement was also made on the official twitter account of Ministry of Civil Aviation.

As per the MoCA’s tweet, getting necessary approvals and launching the portal was done in less than two weeks.

The conditional exemption can be sought online as well by submitting an online application at DGCA’s Digital Sky platform. However, those who are found violating the provisions of this notice will have their exemption nullified and will face penal action.

The ministry has also stated that the exemptions will be valid until further notice.

You can read the complete statement along with the terms and conditions for the exemptions, if granted, here.

