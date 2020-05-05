Coronavirus Relief: GARUD Portal Launched for Fast Track Exemptions of Drone Operations

To help during the Coronavirus pandemic, the government of India has come up with a portal service to allow a conditional exemption to those using drones for relief services. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have launched a portal which is called as GARUD which stands for Government Authorisation for Relief Using Drones. This portal is meant to fast track the exemption requests that were coming from government entities for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS, also known as ‘Drones’) operations.

The announcement was also made on the official twitter account of Ministry of Civil Aviation.

MoCA & DGCA have launched the GARUD (Government Authorisation for Relief Using Drones) portal (https://t.co/5Mvy23UYgk) for providing fast track conditional exemptions to govt agencies for COVID-19 related drone operations. — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 5, 2020

As per the MoCA’s tweet, getting necessary approvals and launching the portal was done in less than two weeks.

Getting necessary approvals from the Competent Authority & launching the portal in less than two weeks is a testimony of the hard work & dedication of officials at MoCA, DGCA, AAI & NIC. MoCA commends the contribution of everyone involved. — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 5, 2020

The conditional exemption can be sought online as well by submitting an online application at DGCA’s Digital Sky platform. However, those who are found violating the provisions of this notice will have their exemption nullified and will face penal action.

The ministry has also stated that the exemptions will be valid until further notice.

You can read the complete statement along with the terms and conditions for the exemptions, if granted, here.

Also Watch:

