Coronavirus Scare: 2020 Honda City India Launch Postponed Till April

Honda has postponed the unveiling event of the next-generation Honda City due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Japanese carmaker is yet to announce the exact date of the Honda City’s launch date in India. The media drive for the 2020 Honda City was also called off. The car was originally set to debut on March 16, 2020, but the company decided it was better to postpone the event, keeping in view the health and safety of everyone involved with the unveiling ceremony.

Coronavirus can be very easily spread and has been infecting people all across the world at an alarming rate. In India, over 115 people have tested positive till now, while three deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported.



Honda City is one of the most popular cars from the Honda stable. It is expected to come equipped with two BS-IV compliant engine options: 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

The Honda City will compete with similar sedans such as Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The new Honda City is reported to cost around Rs 10 lakh. Honda is not the only firm that has decided to hold off a launch or taken precautions for the high contagion factor related to the new coronavirus.

Hyundai launched the 2020 Creta online, while Volkswagen will do the same with their T-ROC SUV that is slated for a March 18 launch. The face-lifted X1 was released by BMW through a live video on its official site.