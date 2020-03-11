Coronavirus Scare: Air India Flight from Italy Takes Off Without Screening, Under Quarantine in Army Facility

UPDATE: The evacuees will be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members, to watch for any signs of infection.

An Air India flight AI-138 from Milan, Italy to Delhi reached Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi without COVID-19 screening at the Milan airport. The flight carrying had 83 passengers on board was taken to isolation bay at Delhi Airport by Delhi customs.

Delhi: Air India AI-138 from Milan to Delhi came without COVID-19 screening. The flight had 80 passengers on board. Indian Customs has completed all formalities of screening the passengers and their goods at the isolation bay at Delhi airport. #CoronaVirus https://t.co/CUh2mYZAko pic.twitter.com/xO9LURgBJ7 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Eighty-three people, including nine foreigners of Indian origin, have been quarantined at the Army facility in Manesar near Delhi, officials said. The Indian Army said 16 children (six female and 10 male) and one infant are among the 83 people.

The evacuees will be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members, to watch for any signs of infection. "If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to an isolation facility," the officials added.

Daily medical examination of all 83 people will be done at the facility, they said. After 14 days, persons with no symptoms will be allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the district, state surveillance units for further observation, the officials said.

Apart from playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, no one will be allowed to interact with the members of another barrack and definitely not of another sector, they said.

"Those found infected will be shifted to Safdarjung hospital isolation ward for further medical exams and recovery. Samples will be sent to Department of Virology AIIMS and confirmation will be done by the NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control)," they added.

Indian students brought to India from China were also kept at the Army's quarantine centre in Manesar.

The Union health ministry said on Wednesday the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported.

With Inputs from PTI