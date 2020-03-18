Coronavirus Scare: Delhi Extends Free Disinfection Services to Auto-Rickshaws

The Delhi government would extend the free disinfection facilities to public transports, like auto-rickshaws, Gramin Sewa, Phat-Phat Sewa, Maxi cab, eco-friendly vehicles from Tuesday, the Transport Department said here on Monday.

"The disinfection of vehicles will be done at all the DTC and cluster bus depots in two shifts daily. The first shift will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The government has advised that everyone should get their vehicles disinfected every day, though it's not mandatory for all," it said.

A notification on this was issued on March 12.

Earlier, the Delhi government had issued a notification under which it was made mandatory for all the inter-state buses entering Delhi to carry a "Certificate of Disinfection" from their respective states. These buses are again disinfected at various ISBTs.

"Apart from that, the Delhi government has been disinfecting its own DTC and cluster buses as well as Metros on a daily basis to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the Transport Department said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the government may consider thermal screening at the metro stations as a part of checking the spread of coronavirus.

On the disinfection facilities, Kejriwal said the public vehicles could use the facility to prevent transmission of coronavirus. "Bus terminals are also being disinfected daily," he said.

The Delhi government has taken a number of steps to curb transmission of coronavirus, including a ban on the gathering of over 50 people at one place.

