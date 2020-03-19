English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Scare: India Bans Entry of All Passenger Planes for a Week Starting March 22

Representative image.

Amidst the ongoing measures to curb the impact of Coronavirus, the government of India has issued a notice stating that entry of all passenger planes to India is to be banned for a week starting March 22.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
While the Coronavirus outbreak is pushing everyone to take measure to curb the impact of the Pandemic in our country, the government has issued a notice stating that no scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft will be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020.

The notice goes on to request to the states that they enforce work from home for private-sector employees except for those who are working in the emergency or essential services.

Also mentioned is that the State Governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all the citizens who are above the age of 65 (except for public representatives, government servants, medical professionals) are advised to remain at home. This is applicable for scenarios other than for medical assistance.

Similarly, all children below the age of 10 will also be advised to stay at home and not venture out.

In an effort to reduce crowding, the government has said that all Group B and C Central government employees will be asked to attend offices on alternate weeks and will have staggered timings for all employees.

And lastly, Railways and civil aviation will suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and handicapped category.

