Coronavirus Scare: IndiGo Employees Being Ostracised Due to ‘Line of Duty and Travel History'

The Coronavirus Pandemic is certainly testing times for us all but that has its downsides too as IndiGo airlines have said that their employees are being ostracised due to their ‘line of duty and travel history’.

This comes after Air India had issued a statement on Sunday saying that it was alarming as to how in many localities, Air India crew members are being ostracised because they travelled abroad to evacuate Indians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the crew of Air India which has been evacuating stranded people from coronavirus-hit countries, a day after the airline complained that some "vigilante" resident welfare associations and neighbours were ostracising its crew members who went abroad as part of their duty.

Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/I7Czxep7bj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

He tagged a tweet from aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri who said, "When the going gets tough, the tough get going," posting a photo of the crew of Air India Boeing 777 led by Captain Swati Raval and Captain Raja Chauhan who airlifted 263 Indians, mostly students, stranded in Rome.

Not just the Rome rescue op, Air India also evacuated stranded Indians from Milan last week and was among the first airlines to evacuate Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus.

On Feb 1, an Air India 747 flew to Wuhan, the then epicentre of Coronavirus to rescue 324 stranded Indians, one of the earliest rescue ops by any government globally. A day later, the same aircraft rescued 323 more Indians along

