Coronavirus Scare: Over 2 Lakh Passengers from COVID-19 Hit Countries Screened at Delhi Airport

Over 2 lakh passengers arriving from coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at Delhi airport till date and placed under surveillance, authorities said on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday stood at 30.

As many as 2,09,567 passengers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance.

As many as 1,302 passengers arriving from affected countries were screened on Monday, it said.

A total of 1,067 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities.

The Delhi government on Sunday imposed a lockdown in the entire city, with effect from Monday to midnight March 31. During the lockdown, no public transport services will be permitted and DTC buses will operate at not more than 25 per cent capacity to cater to personnel engaged in essential services. The Delhi Health Department on Sunday also issued an order saying people violating the prescribed norms will face punishment.

