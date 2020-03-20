English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Scare: Punjab to Shut Public Bus Service from March 21 Midnight

Image for Representation (Reuters)

Image for Representation (Reuters)

Punjab has reported two positive COVID-19 cases so far, in Amritsar and Chandigarh, both with travel history to Germany and Italy.

Share this:

As a preventive step to counter the growing coronavirus outbreak in the region, the Punjab government on Thursday decided to discontinue public transport buses in the state from Saturday midnight. Accordingly, buses, auto-rickshaws and tempos will not be allowed to ply in the state from the midnight of Saturday. The decision was taken by a group of ministers who met here on Thursday to review the state's preparedness to counter the coronavirus pandemic. It also decided to limit public gatherings to 20 people.

The state has reported two positive coronavirus cases so far. One person, with travel history to Germany and Italy, had died on Wednesday and test reports on Thursday confirmed that the deceased was infected by the dreaded virus.

The other positive case has been admitted to a hospital in Amritsar. The state's capital, Chandigarh, also reported its first positive case late on Wednesday night.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story