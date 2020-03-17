English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Scare: United Diverts New York-Delhi Flight as Passenger Falls Ill Mid-Flight

Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The Boeing 777-200 United Airlines aircraft with 170 passengers and a crew of 15 was diverted to London.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
A United Airlines' flight between New York and New Delhi was diverted to London's Heathrow airport after a passenger fell ill on board.

The airline in a statement did not refer to coronavirus as the reason behind the ill health of the passenger.

However, the development comes at a time when the global scare over the outbreak of coronavirus has reached alarming levels.

According to the airline, arrangements are being made for the other passengers to complete their onward journey.

