Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
2-min read

Costs Making it Difficult for Maruti to Launch its First Electric Vehicle in India

As per Maruti Suzuki, a mass segment EV will cost around two-and-half times more than the same vehicle type powered by a conventional engine, under the current circumstances.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Costs Making it Difficult for Maruti to Launch its First Electric Vehicle in India
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Loading...

Maruti Suzuki India, which plans to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in the country next year, is finding the cost of EVs to be prohibitive for mass adoption besides charging infrastructure proving to be a big issue, according to a senior company official. Having commenced a nation-wide fleet testing in September last year, the company is also facing a challenge over customer acceptance of EVs and adopt a business model. "It is going to be difficult to make a good value proposition immediately unless the cost comes down substantially," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Engineering) C V Raman told PTI.

He was responding to a query on how the preparation for launching EV next year was progressing. "There is still testing going on. We are trying to understand the range, temperature, charging time," he said, however, adding there were three major issues of cost, charging infrastructure, and customer acceptance. MSI is currently testing a fleet of 50 prototype EVs based on the WagonR model platform developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan. Under the current circumstances, a mass segment EV is likely to cost around two-and-half times more than the same vehicle type powered by a conventional engine, he added.

On charging infrastructure issues, Raman said, "As per our study, 60 per cent of people don't have their own parking. There is no way they can do charging. They won't adopt." Even for fleet operators, Raman said at the current costs the EVs don't offer a viable alternative to a CNG or a diesel vehicle. When asked if that meant the company would go slow on plans to launch the EV next year, he replied in the negative. "We are still working towards (launching it)," he said, adding EV is a technology which needs to be looked at. "Battery chemistry is changing, technology is changing. We have to work and make ourselves capable to do it. So, from an engineering point of view we will continue to work on it and we won't stop but whether that translates into a product or not is a different thing," he said.

The company has also reconciled to the fact that government support will not be forthcoming for promoting private usage of EVs. Addressing shareholders last week at the company's AGM, MSI Chairman R C Bhargava said, "The fact that FAME (II) scheme does not provide an incentive for private buying of EVs is a very clear signal that the government doesn't think that this segment is going to be at all important in the coming time." Last year, Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman Osamu Suzuki had said that the company has decided to launch EV in India around 2020 in cooperation with Toyota Motor Corporation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram