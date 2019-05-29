English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Couple From Kerala Uses KSRTC Bus as Their 'Wedding Car'
Baiju Mangad and Susmita tied the knot at the Pothempadam Community Hall in Muthalamada panchayat, had a KSRTC bus decorated and as their wedding vehicle and rode from the wedding hall to their house in Thathamangalam.
Baiju and Susmita with their wedding car' (Image source: Cartoq)
As Indian marriages go, the bigger the car the better it is. As far as peculiar wedding cars go, a couple from Kerala might have rewritten the conventional decorum by hiring a KSRTC bus as their ‘wedding car’.
Baiju Mangad and Susmita tied the knot at the Pothempadam Community Hall in Muthalamada panchayat, had a KSRTC bus decorated and as their wedding vehicle and rode from the wedding hall to their house in Thathamangalam. This, however, is not the first instance where a public transport bus has been used as a wedding vehicle. Some time ago, another man, also called Baiju did a similar thing.
When asked about his choice for such a ‘car’ Baiju told Cartoq “It’s the vehicle of the common man. It’s affordable too. I also wanted to drive home the point that KSRTC buses are available for local people at reasonable rates.”
A social worker by profession, Baiju managed to pull off a completely eco-friendly wedding by using no plastic whatsoever. Attendees of the wedding were given a gift pouch with vegetable seeds. The plates were biodegradable and were made of areca leaves
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
