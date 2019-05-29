Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Couple From Kerala Uses KSRTC Bus as Their 'Wedding Car'

Baiju Mangad and Susmita tied the knot at the Pothempadam Community Hall in Muthalamada panchayat, had a KSRTC bus decorated and as their wedding vehicle and rode from the wedding hall to their house in Thathamangalam.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
Baiju and Susmita with their wedding car' (Image source: Cartoq)
Baiju and Susmita with their wedding car' (Image source: Cartoq)
As Indian marriages go, the bigger the car the better it is. As far as peculiar wedding cars go, a couple from Kerala might have rewritten the conventional decorum by hiring a KSRTC bus as their ‘wedding car’.

Baiju Mangad and Susmita tied the knot at the Pothempadam Community Hall in Muthalamada panchayat, had a KSRTC bus decorated and as their wedding vehicle and rode from the wedding hall to their house in Thathamangalam. This, however, is not the first instance where a public transport bus has been used as a wedding vehicle. Some time ago, another man, also called Baiju did a similar thing.

When asked about his choice for such a ‘car’ Baiju told Cartoq “It’s the vehicle of the common man. It’s affordable too. I also wanted to drive home the point that KSRTC buses are available for local people at reasonable rates.”

A social worker by profession, Baiju managed to pull off a completely eco-friendly wedding by using no plastic whatsoever. Attendees of the wedding were given a gift pouch with vegetable seeds. The plates were biodegradable and were made of areca leaves
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
