COVID-19 Effect: Automakers in India Announcing Extension on Warranty, Service - A List

Due to the on-going lockdown across the country, several customers are unable to service vehicles which are scheduled for maintenance. For the same, various four wheeler and two wheeler companies have announced an extension on warranty and service schedule on all its vehicles for a certain time frame. Most of them have extended the warranty by minimum 1 month, while some are offering extension upto 3 months. We have compiled a list of all the companies offering such an extension -

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has announced that the customers whose warranty and free service period (not kms.) are due to expire between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021, will be extended till 30th June 2021. Tata was the first company in India to offer such an extension.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India has announced to extend free service, warranty and extended warranty for its customers. The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between March 15, 2021 to May 31, 2021. These will be extended up to 30th June 2021. The announcement has been made keeping in mind the ongoing lockdowns in various states due to the rise on coronavirus cases across the country.

Yamaha

Yamaha is extending benefits related to service and warranty till 30th June 2021, from the date of expiry. The following services will be extended:

● Free service: Services expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till 30th June 2021.

● Normal warranty: Normal warranty expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till 30th June 2021.

● Extended warranty: Expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till 30th June 2021.

● Annual maintenance contract: Expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till 30th June 2021.

Renault

Renault India has announced extension on Warranty and Periodic Free Service schedules for its customers. The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021. These services will be extended up to 31st July 2021. Renault India’s 24X7 roadside assistance continues to ensure support for its customers in case of an emergency.

MG Motor

MG Motor India has extended the Warranty and Service Schedule Validity of all schedules due during April and May 2021. The MG customers will now be able to avail their schedules until 31st July 2021. The auto-extension of periodic maintenance schedules and maintenance contracts is in line to protect the vehicles.

