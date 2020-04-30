AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Effect: Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Fell by 33 Per cent in March, Says DGCA

Image for Representation (Source: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Source: Reuters)

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 7:56 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, domestic air passenger traffic in March fell by 33.06 per cent to 77.62 lakh as compared to the same month last year, the aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.


India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.


According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data, passenger load factors of all airlines in India decreased significantly in March as compared to February.


Passenger load factor measures the seat capacity utilisation of the airline. "The passenger load factor in the month of March 2020 has shown a sharp decline due to suspension of air operations because of COVID-19 outbreak," the DGCA explained.

At 83.7 per cent, SpiceJet saw the highest passenger load factor in March. At number two, GoAir had 78.9 per cent load factor. In February this year, the rise in the number of domestic air passengers was 8.9 per cent to 1.23 crore when compared with the figures of the corresponding month in 2019.

Indian aviation sector has been hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 33,000 people and killed at least 1,070 people in the country till now. According to the DGCA data released on Thursday, IndiGo maintained its lead position with 48.9 per cent share of the domestic passenger market in March 2020.

SpiceJet was at number two as its market share increased from 15.3 per cent in February to 16 per cent in March, as per the data. The market share of Air India, GoAir, AirAsia India and Vistara was 10.8 per cent, 9.9 per cent, 7.6 per cent and 5.9 per cent respectively last month.


In March, a total of 467 passenger-related complaints were received by the domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the same month was around 0.60, according to the data.


Among the major domestic airlines, Air India topped the list of passenger grievances with 2.1 complaints per 10,000 passengers in February, while GoAir was at number two position with 0.8 complaint per 10,000 passengers.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres