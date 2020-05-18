AUTO

1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Has Hit the Auto Industry Hard, Will Revive Soon: Puneet Anand, Hyundai India

Image for representation.

We got in touch with Puneet Anand, Sr GM & Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai India to understand the impact of coronavirus on the business and the future ahead.

Arjit Garg
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. recently rolled-out 200 cars on the first day of production restart at its plant at Sriperumbudur, Chennai. The company commenced production operations on May 08, 2020, as government announced lockdown relaxations in certain areas, allowing automakers to produce and sell vehicles.

We got in touch with Puneet Anand, Senior General Manager and Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai India to understand the impact of coronavirus on the Hyundai's business and the future ahead. Watch video here:

As per Mr Anand, while all businesses have suffered a setback, Hyundai believes in learning from the COVID-19 and adapt newer ways of functioning. Hyundai was among the first companies to import high-quality rapid testing kits for COVID-19 from South Korea and donated it to ICMR. Hyundai also donated Rs 7 Crore to PM Care Fund and Rs 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund.

On being asked about the Click to Buy platform, Puneet Anand said that a digital buying platform brings peace of mind to buyers, although it will be difficult to judge the success of digital buying as of now.


Hyundai stated that it is adhering to all the guidelines set by the State and Central Government and also practising 360-degree safety – Care at workplace & Care at all times within the factory premises.

Loading